Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance surveillance around the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha Government is mulling over installation of a watchtower outside the 12th century temple.

The proposed watchtower will check 'unauthorised' drone flying activities over Puri Jagannath Temple, revealed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

"Odisha Government is planning for installation of a watchtower near Srimandir to keep vigil on unauthorised drone flying activities for safety of the temple," he said.

He said that all kinds of security measures are being undertaken to keep the temple under surveillance.