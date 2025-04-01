Bhubaneswar: Making ends meet is a daily challenge for many slum dwellers of Keshari Nagar basti in Unit-3 area of Bhubaneswar. Their meager earnings barely cover daily meals, yet one of them, Rina Pradhan, has received a staggering water bill of ₹18,083.

The slum, home to around 1,500 people from 300 families, consists mostly of domestic workers, daily labourers, and small vendors. Previously, these residents collected water twice a day from a common point. However, after being promised a continuous water supply, individual pipeline connections with meters were installed at their houses. The problem arose when no one took regular meter readings, yet suddenly, massive bills started arriving.

Rina Pradhan is among the many affected. One Kanak Singh Majhi received a water bill exceeding ₹10,000, while Sundari Sethi was charged ₹2,309. Many more slum-dwellers are anxiously waiting, fearing they will be next.

For these low-income families, such exorbitant water bills feel like an unbearable burden. "Even if we pay in installments, it will still be a huge financial strain," said a worried resident. Many complain that they do not even understand how their usage is being calculated.

This issue isn't limited to just one slum but is widespread across Bhubaneswar. Many areas have seen similar billing problems due to irregular meter readings. Residents allege that officials generate bills arbitrarily from their offices instead of conducting proper readings.

The government's initiative to provide piped drinking water to every household began in December 2019, with the installation of water meters to ensure fair billing. 'Jal Sathi' workers were supposed to manage billing and act as a bridge between the water supply department and consumers. However, in most areas, this system has failed, leading to such billings.

Local corporator Aliali Mallik has urged the authorities to waive these massive bills for slum-dwellers, given their financial situation. She has also discussed the issue with junior engineers, emphasizing the need to educate people about proper meter usage.