Bhubaneswar: Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), under Odisha Housing & Urban Development Department bagged Technology Sabha Award 2025 for its pioneering Water Quality Data Acquisition & Monitoring System.

WATCO was honoured with the prestigious award in the Enterprise Application category.

The national-level e-governance award was conferred during the Technology Sabha event held in Hyderabad from February 21st to 23rd, 2025.

Gurucharan Das MD, WATCO and senior officials from the organization presented the award to Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department. Debasis Singh, Special Secretary, was also present during the presentation.

Padhee congratulated the WATCO MD and his team, stating, "This achievement is a testament to Odisha's commitment to leveraging digital governance for improved public service delivery. The Water Quality Data Acquisition & Monitoring System is a significant step forward in ensuring water safety and enhancing citizen satisfaction across urban areas."

Developed in technical collaboration with NIC, Odisha State Centre, Bhubaneswar, the Water Quality Data Acquisition & Monitoring System is an online integrated workflow-oriented platform that combines Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Government-to-Governmet (G2G) services with real-time systems. It aims to provide a comprehensive solution for Water Quality sample collection, testing, and Data Surveillance Monitoring using web-enabled and mobile app-driven technologies across urban areas of Odisha.

The system facilitates