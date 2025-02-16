Puri: In an unfortunate incident, an employee of the Water Resources department came in contact with a 33 KV electric wire and sustained critical injuries in the Balanga area of Odisha's Puri district on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Rabi Narayan Nayak of Rupadeipur village in the area, was initially admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment and later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

As per reports, the mishap took place when a level stand held by Nayak near a river embankment came in contact with the high-voltage wire accidentally. He sustained grievous burn injuries from his legs to the waist and was rescued by his coworkers, who rushed him to hospital. His condition was stated to be critical.

On the other hand, the locals alleged that the 33KV wire was laid under the river embankment, which led to the tragic incident.