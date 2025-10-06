Bhubaneswar: The three-day 'Earth Again' Conference-2025, organised by the Sambad Group, began in Bhubaneswar today, focusing on environmental awareness and climate action.

Welcoming everyone to the event, Sambad and Kanak News Editor Tanaya Patnaik expressed heartfelt gratitude to the participants and dignitaries. She also introduced the keynote speaker, former Union Minister and noted environmentalist Maneka Gandhi, highlighting her lifelong commitment to animal welfare and environmental causes.

“Maneka Gandhi is not just a political figure but an inspiring advocate for animals and nature. Her tireless work for environmental protection has made her a respected name both in India and abroad,” said Patnaik.

Reflecting on Sambad’s ongoing environmental campaign, Patnaik said, “We launched the ‘Punascha Pruthibi’ (Earth Again) initiative in 2023-24 with the mission to create climate warriors in every household. Through the ‘Climate Panchayat’, we are taking this movement forward to reach more people and build awareness across Odisha.”

She added that Sambad has been organising programmes in all 147 Assembly constituencies of the state to raise awareness about climate change and environmental issues.

“Through Sambad, we are amplifying people’s concerns and giving voice to their questions about the environment. To support this effort, we have also dedicated a separate page in our newspaper under the ‘Punascha Pruthibi’ campaign,” she said.

The 'Earth Again' initiative has already expanded beyond Bhubaneswar, with successful events held in Bhitarkanika and Berhampur. Through its 'Sahitya Ghara' platform, Sambad has facilitated the planting of lakhs of trees across Odisha, she said.

Concluding her address, Patnaik urged everyone to join the movement and become active participants in the fight against climate change.