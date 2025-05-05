Bhubaneswar: Amidst controversy over the newly-built Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence on this issue today.

Before heading for violence-hit Murshidabad in West Bengal today, she addressed the media persons on Digha Jagannath temple row stating that she respects Puri Jagannath Temple as well as the Jagannath temple in Digha.

"We respect the Puri temple and also the Jagannath Dham. Maa Kaali temples are everywhere across the country. Lord Shiva temples are also found everywhere. Temples are there in all places," she told reporters asking why the BJP is expressing anger over Digha Jagannath temple.

Referring the Digha Jagannath Temple to as Jagannath Dham by West Bengal government in official documents and alleged use of surplus wood from Puri for Digha temple sparked controversies after inauguration of the temple on April 30.

While many objected to Jagannath Dham tag for Digha Jagannath Temple, Odisha government ordered a probe into alleged use of sacred surplus neem wood collected for 2015 Nabakalebar of deities at Puri Jagannath temple, for the temple in Digha.