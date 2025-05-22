Bhubaneswar: A huge respite is likely from hot and humid weather conditions as the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, issued thunderstorm alert for several places for today and next six days.

According to Bhubaneswar MeT, there will be no large change in Maximum Temperature (day temperature) during next 24 hours, thereafter fall by 2-3 degree C during subsequent 4 days and no large change in Maximum Temperature for the subsequent 2 days.

As per prediction, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at a few places over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha during next 24 hours.

May 22: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Sundargarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

May 23: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

May 24: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nuapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur.

May 25: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangapur, Ganjam and Gajapati.

May 26: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack,Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

May 27: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

May 28: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput,Rayagada,Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.



Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada.