Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar, issued thunderstorm warning for several places in Odisha by the evening today.

As per Nowcast warning (Orange), moderate thunderstorm with lightning, surface wind speed reaching 40-60 kmph and light to moderate rain are likely to affect some parts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Jajpur and Cuttack within 6.05 pm on Monday.

The MeT also issued yellow warning for some parts during the period.

As per weathermen, light to moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of Dhenkanal by 6.05 pm.

People are advised to keep a watch on weather for worsening conditions and be ready move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes during the period.