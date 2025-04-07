Bhubaneswar: With formation of a low pressure over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal, the IMD issued rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha from April 9.

The Bhubaneswar MeT issued yellow warning till April 12 morning.

April 9: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh.

From April 10 to April 11: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nuapada.

From April 11 to April 12: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at a few places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal.

This apart, the rainfall is on the cards for several places in Odisha till April 14 morning. While light to moderate rain or Thundershower very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh,Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri between April 12 and 13, light to moderate rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh,Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri between April 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, a Low-Pressure Area has formed over central parts of south Bay of Bengal at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 07th April, 2025 with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move northwestwards over southwest Bay of Bengal till 08th April and thereafter likely to move nearly northwards over westcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.