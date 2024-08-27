Bhubaneswar: Many districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall in next five days. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several districts across the State and issued yellow warning for those districts.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur. While issuing Yellow warning for these districts, the meteorological centre has the forecast is valid up to 8:30 AM on August 28.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, the weathermen stated while issuing the yellow warning for these districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh. The yellow warning is valid from 8:30 AM on August 28 to 8:30 AM on August 29.

The meteorological centre issued orange warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur and Rayagada districts and forcast that heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places of the districts.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri. The meteorological centre has issued yellow warning for these districts. The warning is valid from 8:30 AM on August 29 to 8:30 AM on August 30.

The meteorological centre has issued orange warning for Malkangiri and Koraput districts where isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh, the weathermen said while issuing yellow warning. The forecast is valid from 8:30 AM on August 30 to 8:30 AM on August 31.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur,Malkangiri, Koraput. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir and Ganjam, the meteorological centre stated while issuing yellow wrning for these districts.

The warning is valid from 8:30 AM on August 31 to 8:30 AM on September 1.

The weathermen issued forecast for farmers for next 24 hours and stated light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Odisha.