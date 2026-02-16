Rayagada: Four persons, including a web journalist, have been arrested in Rayagada district for allegedly masterminding a fake Maoist banner campaign and a fraudulent surrender plot aimed at misusing government rehabilitation funds.

Addressing a press conference, Rayagada SP Swathi S Kumar said web journalist Anubrata Bara, also known as Ranjhu, was the mastermind behind the incidents in which fake Maoist banners were put up at multiple locations across Rayagada, Kalyansinghpur, and Kolnara blocks on February 13.

Simanchal Kutruka and Alpana Mandangi of Bishamkatak have been arrested in connection with the fake banner case. The SP said the main accused, Anubrata Bara, and another accused Bali Majhi of Kashipur, were also involved in a fake Maoist surrender case.

Separate cases have been registered in connection with the incidents.

According to police, the accused had organised meetings in various hotels in Rayagada and recruited local youths as part of their plan. They allegedly lured youths from Jagdalpur with money and persuaded them to pose as Maoist militia members and surrender before authorities to claim benefits under the government’s rehabilitation scheme.

Probe revealed some youths were even sent money through digital payment platforms as an incentive to participate in the scheme. However, several youths later backed out and confessed their involvement during police investigation, turning witnesses in the case.

A case in this regard was registered at the Rayagada police station on February 14.

Police officials said fake banners claiming to be issued by CPI (Maoist) had appeared at Dhumaguda under Seshkhal police limits in Rayagada block, Kumaraguda square under Budaguda panchayat in Kalyansinghpur block, and near Paikapada Shiva temple in Kolnara block. The banners contained provocative statements targeting Maoist leaders and referring to alleged exploitation of tribal communities.

Earlier, a similar fake banner incident had been reported on January 20 at Telengapadar square under Muniguda police station limits, which was also linked to the same conspiracy.

The police have registered cases at three police stations and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network and financial transactions involved.