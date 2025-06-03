Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced a change in the weekly off day for the 20836/20835 Puri–Rourkela–Puri Vande Bharat Express with effect from June 3 (today).

As per the revised weekly off schedule, the semi-high speed Puri-Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will remain cancelled on Tuesdays instead of Saturdays.

Accordingly, the train will start running on Saturdays from 07th June 2025 onwards.

It can be noted that there is no change in the existing timings and scheduled stoppages of the train at any station. The revised weekly off aims to better align with passenger demand and operational requirements, the EcoR stated in a release.

The Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly. For further updates, passengers may refer to the official East Coast Railway website or contact railway enquiry services.

The Vande Bharat Express connecting Puri and Rourkela city in Odisha was inaugurated on September 24, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference from New Delhi. Having six service days a week, the train starts at 05:00 AM and reaches Rourkela at 12.45 PM and in return journey, the train departs Rourkela at 2.10 PM and arrives at Puri at 9.40 PM.