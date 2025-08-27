Bhubaneswar: The people of Western Odisha are all set to celebrate Nuakhai, an agrarian festival, on August 28 (Thursday).

The annual festival is celebrated with fervour in Western Odisha districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Nuapada on the fifth day of lunar fortnight of the Hindu month of Bhadrab.

A few days ago, the priests and the members of ‘Brahmamandap Pandit Mahasabha' of Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur city had finalized the lagna (propitious moment) for celebration of the annual festival.

Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur, would be offered Nabanna (season’s first harvest) between 10.33 am and 10.55 am on the occasion of Nuakhai on August 28.

The people of all Western Odisha districts can offer the Nabanna to the presiding deities of their localities after 10.55 am. They can also eat the newly-harvested rice soon after the Nabanna is offered to Goddess Samaleswari.

The state government has announced August 29 as an additional holiday for the celebration of this year’s Nuakhai festival.

According to a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, all government offices along with revenue and magisterial courts will remain closed on August 29 to mark the celebration.

The state government has also announced that all schools and colleges across Odisha will remain closed on August 29.