Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Gajapati district is home to a predominantly tribal population, with around 70 per cent of residents belonging to indigenous communities. For generations, they have built their lives on the hilly slopes. But in recent years, recurring landslides have damaged their houses, crops, and livelihoods.

The district witnessed a major disaster once again on October 2, just years after the devastating Cyclone Titli in 2018. Hundreds were displaced, and fear of another landslide continues to haunt residents

Since Cyclone Titli, Gajapati has experienced landslides almost every year, causing both loss of life and property. Development projects have been damaged repeatedly, pushing the district’s growth back by several years. Despite the local administration’s efforts to restore normalcy, nature has often undone their work.

A central government team that visited the area after Cyclone Titli had observed that heavy rainfall in short durations altered the course of streams and rivulets, triggering landslides. Yet, the frequency of such events has only increased. Over 130 landslide-prone locations have already been identified in the district. Experts say that a comprehensive geological survey is essential to understand the changing landscape.

Experts Warn of Climate Change and Deforestation

According to Dr. Deepak Kumar Mishra, retired Head of Geology, Khallikote University, incidents like landslides and cloudbursts were once rare in Gajapati and nearby Kalinga Ghat.

“Now, two major landslides have occurred within a short span. Continuous rainfall loosens the soil, and rocks eventually slip. But what’s more alarming is the combined effect of climate change and rampant deforestation,” he said.

He explained that tree roots bind soil and prevent erosion. Unchecked felling, therefore, weakens hill slopes, making them prone to collapse. Dr. Mishra recommended preparing a dedicated master plan, including large-scale sal tree plantation and adopting scientific engineering methods while constructing hill roads.

Local Voices Demand Action

Environmentalists from the district have echoed similar concerns, pointing to loose soil, altered stream paths, and changing rainfall patterns as major contributors.

Meanwhile, Paralakhemundi MLA Rupesh Kumar Panigrahi has urged authorities to relocate villagers living in unsafe hilltop settlements to safer plains. “The decision to shift vulnerable families must be implemented without delay,” he said.