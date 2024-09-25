Bhubaneswar: Ahead of BJP national president JP Nadda's visit to Odisha scheduled on September 26, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today said the ruling party's only mandate is to serve the society and not to just endlessly hold on to power like the previous government.

Speaking on the occasion of a BJP membership drive at Kargil Basti here on the occasion of 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the CM said BJP, after coming to power in the State, has steered Odisha on the path to development with key Cabinet decisions and is walking the talk on its poll promises.

Elaborating on Subhadra Yojana, Majhi said the scheme, inaugurated by PM Modi's visit to Odisha on September 20, facilitated financial assistance to 25 lakh women in the first phase. In each subsequent phase, 25 lakh women will be enrolled under the scheme until the target reaches 1 crore. "Financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana, which will be rolled out in two phase son Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day, is testament to the BJP's commitment towards women empowerment and security. The fact that so many people have gathered here for party membership despite the heat and rain is proof of the faith people have in BJP," the CM daid.

"During elections, the PM had assured all mothers out here that the double engine government of the party will bring about much-needed change in the development of the State. True to its words, the party as asson as it came to power, took key decisions in the Cabinet and set the trajectory for the State's development. The BJP's aim is to not just be in power but use that power to propel the State and country to greater heights. Odisha was suffering under the 24-year old rule of Naveen Patnaik where development took a backseat and key CMO officials called the shot," Majhi said.

"Even with regard to empowering women, the BJD government hid behind lofty claims when in reality it was the Centre doing the work. The previous government made Mission Shakti their political instrument to take credit for ensuring economic freedom of women. But in reality, the Centre was giving 7 per cent interest for Mission Shakti loans whereas the State was giving 4 per cent. Likewise, the BJD took credit for many such milestone achievements which, in reality, was being facilitated by the BJP at the Centre. But the public can see through the gimmicks. When Odisha suffers, people will overthrow government. The fall of BJD was just waiting to happen, given the rapant misuse of power by the party, derailing the State's progress. The result was there for all to see as people gave a befittng reply in the elections," Majhi remarked.