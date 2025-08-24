Bhubaneswar: A white tiger cub died at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city, zoo authorities informed on Sunday.

The cub was born on June 7 to tigress Mousumi, following her mating with tiger Rajesh.

According to reports, the cub was unwell since birth. It was kept under special care at the zoo’s veterinary unit, away from its mother. However, the cub succumbed on Saturday night.

With the death of the cub, the total count of white tigers at Nandankanan has come down to five, while the overall tiger population stands at 28.