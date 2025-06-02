Bhubaneswar: A white tiger cub at Nandankanan Zoological Park died on Sunday evening, the zoo authorities said. The cub was one of three born to melanistic tiger Krishna and white tigress Rupa on November 2 last year.

As per official sources, the cub had been under veterinary supervision since March this year after showing signs of lameness. It had been undergoing treatment that included medication, diagnostic imaging, and nutritional support. Experts from the Centre for Wildlife health (CWH) were also consulted, but blood tests did not reveal any serious abnormalities. Though there was some improvement, the cub continued to show signs of physical weakness.

According to zoo officials, the cub ate normally and appeared fine on the night of May 31. However, it became unwell on the morning of June 1 and died later in the evening. A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The other two cubs, both normal-coloured, are also showing similar symptoms. They are currently undergoing medical screening and treatment.

Following the death, the total number of tigers at Nandankanan stands at 27, including 18 normal coloured, 5 white, and 4 melanistic tigers.