Bhubaneswar: A war of words ensued between Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha over the disruption in the ODI match between India and England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack due to floodlight failure yesterday (February 9).

Alleging gross mismanagement at Barabati, the BJD sought the resignation of Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. In its response, the ruling BJP alleged that the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD had not done anything for the development of Barabati Stadium during its 24 years of rule in Odisha.

“The ODI match between India and England at Barabati Stadium interrupted for around 25 minutes due to floodlight failure. The state government, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should jointly take the responsibility for this mismanagement. The Sports and Youth Services Minister of Odisha had reviewed the arrangements for the ODI match quite a few times. The Chief Minister too visited Barabati Stadium once and took stock of the preparation. The Sports Minister should take the moral responsibility and resign from his post immediately,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.

The BJD leader further added that the disruption in Barabati ODI has brought disrepute to not only Odisha but also to the country.

“Cricket is extremely popular in India. Barabati Stadium hosted the ODI match after several years. But, the floodlight failure has brought disrepute to Odisha and India. People from other countries are now targeting us for this mismanagement during a mega sporting event,” Mohanty added.

Responding to the BJD allegations, Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the previous Naveen Patnaik government had not done anything for the development of Barabati Stadium.

“The BJD government in the state had failed to improve facilities at Barabati. We will talk to all stakeholders and take appropriate steps to improve things at the stadium,” said the Minister.

Notably, the state government has sought a detailed report from the OCA in connection with the floodlight failure during the India-England ODI yesterday.

Congress party too targeted the BJP government in the state for the Barabati ODI fiasco.

“The state government is responsible for the mismanagement during Barabadi ODI. The government should release a white paper in this regard. The Congress party will raise the issue in the Assembly during the upcoming Budget Session,” said Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati.