Talcher: Two members of a family including a minor boy and an elderly man sustained injuries in a wild boar attack after the animal entered their house on Wednesday night in Talcher in Odisha's Angul district.

The incident took place on Jail Road in Ward 11. As per reports, the wild boar entered the house late in the night and attacked the family members in which the 10-year old boy and an elderly man sustained injuries. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted the injured members to the nearest hospital while managing to lock the boar inside the house.

Forest personnel, on getting information, reached the spot and started operations to rescue the wild animal.