Bhubaneswar: Congress, which is struggling for its revival in Odisha since years, planned to go on direction with support from people in the state.

"We need people's support to strenghen our party in Odisha. As we have no funds like BJP and BJD to run party here, we will beg people for the party's revival. We will do politics with people's money," said newly appointed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das.

Receiving a warm welcome from party leaders and workers along with Odisha Congress incharge Ajay Kumar Lallu at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today, he said that the party will be strengthned with people's participation.

"All movements in the history were held with participation of people, their financial support and were successful. As a result, the government was forced to do pro-people work, maintating its ideology after coming to power. However, today the charachter of a party gets changed, leaders change, everything gets changed and people become the secondary after being voted to power," he said targetting other parties.

Extending gratitude to AICC president Kharge and party's top brass including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the former Union Minister said that he will work hard for the party in Odisha.

"After getting the charge as the PCC chief, I am not everything here in the party. I am not a dictator, rather a democrat. I will safegaurd the dignity of party leaders and workers," the senior leader said.