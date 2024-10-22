Bhubaneswar: While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a cyclone would form over the Bay of Bengal (to be named Cyclone Dana) and cross coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and morning of October 25, a forecast track of the system issued by the agency indicated that the cyclonic storm may make landfall near Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district.

As per the forecast track, Cyclone 'Dana' may cross the coast around Bhitarkanika and move towards Bhadrak district between Chandbali and Dhamra areas (See pic below, in which Red line is the forecast track issued by the IMD).

Date and Time of Cyclone Dana's landfall

As per the IMD, Cyclone 'Dana' is likely to form over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 23rd October.

Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by 0000 UTC (5:30 am IST) of 24th October and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during 1800 UTC (11:30 pm IST) of 24th October and 0000 UTC (5:30 am IST) of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Wind Warning for along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from 23rd Oct evening. It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from 24th Oct evening till 25th Oct morning and decrease gradually thereafter.

Rainfall Warning for Odisha

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) at isolated places is very likely over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati districts of Odisha on 23rd Oct and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 21 cm) at isolated places over Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri districts of Odisha on 24th and 25th October.