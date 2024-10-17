Bhubaneswar: While the Bay of Bengal usually churns cyclones in the month of October impacting Odisha most of the time, a similar system may form again as weather models are indicating so.

The IMD-GFS model is indicating the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 21, with northwestward movement towards the Odisha coast by October 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Tropical Weather Outlook today.

The NCUM model is indicating the emergence of a cyclonic circulation from the Gulf of Thailand into the north Andaman Sea on October 24, developing into a low-pressure area (LPA) on October 25 over the north Andaman Sea and turning into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 26, the outlook said.

Similarly, the NCEP-GFS model is indicating the emergence of a low-pressure area or cyclonic circulation into the north Andaman Sea on October 21 from the Gulf of Thailand, becoming a depression off the south Myanmar coast by October 21 (12 UTC). It is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 22 (06 UTC), intensifying further and moving nearly north-northwestward until October 22 (12 UTC), and then northward, reaching the Bangladesh coast by October 23 (18 UTC) as an intense cyclonic storm, the outlook added.

The IMD was yet to make forecast regarding the possible system in its bulletin.