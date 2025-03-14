Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the viability of Bhubaneswar metro rail project.

This was revealed by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra today.

“The high-level committee has been formed to examine the viability of Bhubaneswar metro rail project. The committee will study the metro rail projects in other states and ensure the viability of the proposed metro rail project in the capital city,” said Mahapatra.

According to the minister, the committee will also examine the proposed route map of the metro rail project.

“The committee will give its suggestions regarding the route map of the metro rail project. On the basis of the suggestions of the committee, the government will take a decision to effect any changes in the route map of the project,” said the minister.

The first phase of metro rail project will link the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the city here with Trisulia Square in Cuttack.

As many as 20 elevated stations will be constructed for the 26-km-long metro line. The mega project will be implemented with an expenditure of Rs 6,255.94 crore, entirely borne by the state government.

The entire metro line from BPIA to Trisulia will be on an elevated corridor. The authorities have planned to procure 13 metro rails with three coaches each for the project. The metro trains will run from both directions at an interval of 10 minutes.