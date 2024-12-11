Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, at least 20 days ahead of the scheduled closure of the Winter Session.

The Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly had commenced on November 26 and it was scheduled to continue till December 31.

The Assembly was supposed to transact business for 30 days in the Winter Session. However, the House was adjourned sine die after transacting business for only 12 days.

A Supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 crore was tabled and passed in the Assembly during the truncated Winter Session.

Besides, altogether 12 Bills, including two private member Bills, were tabled in the Assembly during the session.