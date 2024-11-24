Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police in the capital city here has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly, scheduled to commence on November 26 (Tuesday).

The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the vicinity of the Odisha Assembly here in view of the security concern.

The traffic regulations will be in place till the conclusion of the Winter Session on December 31.

As per the Traffic regulations:

1--Vehicles coming from Housing Board Square will take diversion from Keshari Talkies Square taking a left turn.

2--Vehicles coming from AG Square towards PMG Square will take diversion by turning right from Jaydev Bhawan and proceed on Indira Gandhi Park Road.

3--All vehicles coming from Master Canteen side towards PMG Square will be diverted near adjoining lanes at Lower PMG.

4—Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion Square will not be allowed to proceed towards Rabindra Mandap. They will be diverted towards Power House Square.

5—Vehicles coming from Raj Bhawan Square towards MLA Colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Sastrinagar Square.

However, the above-mentioned traffic restrictions will not be applicable for the vehicles engaged in emergency services like police, fire and ambulance and those authorized to enter the official buildings including the Odisha Assembly, State Secretariat and other offices.

It is worth mentioning here that the First Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year 2024-25 will be presented on the floor of the House on November 26.

As per the Assembly calendar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance Department, will present the Appropriation Bill on the First Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year 2024-25 on December 5.

The winter session will have 30 business days.