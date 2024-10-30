Bhubaneswar: Winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from November 26.

The State Assembly Secretariat stated, in a notification, the second session of the 17th Assembly will conclude on December 31.

The First Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year, 2024-25 will be presented on the floor of the House on November 26.

As per the Assembly calendar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance Department, will present the Appropriation Bill on the First Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year 2024-25 on December 5.

The winter session will have 30 business days.