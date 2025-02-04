Hyderabad: In order to boost inbound and domestic tourism in Odisha, the Odisha Tourism held a roadshow in Hyderabad today. Organised in association with FICCI, the event witnessed participation from 40 plus travel operators and 20 plus tourism investors from Hyderabad. They also took part in a series of B2G interactions.

The roadshow, held at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, was marked by a series of informative sessions and interactive engagements.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida during the programme said, “Our unwavering commitment fosters a pro-investment environment, providing robust support for businesses. Backed by unmatched destinations and serene landscapes, opportunities across diverse tourism sub sectors, Odisha presents a golden opportunity for investors to build, grow, and thrive in one of India’s most promising tourism markets.”

She emphasised Odisha’s growing importance on the tourism map of India.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Tourism Department, Balwant Singh highlighted the State’s extensive tourism potential and efforts to make Odisha a key destination for domestic travellers. Deliberating on the excellent road network Odisha has that connects with neighbouring States, he highlighted Odisha's diverse tourist destinations emphasising on the state's potential as a premier destination for both domestic and international travellers.

The event also included a series of Interactive Q&A sessions with the stakeholders from Hyderabad.

These sessions facilitated valuable Business-to-Government (B2G) interactions, which are expected to strengthen ties between Odisha and Hyderabad’s travel industry.

One of the major highlights of the session was the proposal for Odisha’s inclusion in prominent Tourism Plazas, which would enhance the visibility and accessibility of the state's rich tourism offerings. Another important discussion centred around the promotion of wellness tourism in Odisha. With the increasing global interest in wellness and holistic travel experiences, the stakeholders suggested several ideas for leveraging Odisha’s natural beauty, serene landscapes, and traditional wellness practices to establish the state as a top wellness destination.

The Odisha Tourism delegation, led by the Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister also Rohit Matta Director Sensation Infracom Pvt. Ltd, Director, Trance Manged Hotels Suryaveer Singh, Chairman & MD (Formula 4) Racing Promotions Pvt Akhilesh Reddy and Partners (Sunburn) Colors Event Solutions Vinay Hegde and Gunanath.

Official sources said talks were initiated to explore the development of hotels, resorts, concert-led infrastructure in Odisha in collaboration with the Department of Tourism.