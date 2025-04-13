Bhubaneswar: India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, laid the foundation stone of Bhubaneswar on April 13, 1948. Since then, the city has gone through a remarkable transformation.
Originally planned for a population of just 40,000, Bhubaneswar is now home to over 14 lakh people.
The city’s history dates back more than 3,000 years, starting from the Mahamegha-bahana Chedi dynasty around the 2nd century BC, with Sisupalgarh as its capital.
On the occasion of Bhubaneswar Foundation Day, below are 15 rare photos of the city’s yesteryears.
Photo Credit: Prashant Sahu