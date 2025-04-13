Bhubaneswar: India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, laid the foundation stone of Bhubaneswar on April 13, 1948. Since then, the city has gone through a remarkable transformation.

Originally planned for a population of just 40,000, Bhubaneswar is now home to over 14 lakh people.

The city’s history dates back more than 3,000 years, starting from the Mahamegha-bahana Chedi dynasty around the 2nd century BC, with Sisupalgarh as its capital.