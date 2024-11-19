Balasore: Police have arrested a woman in Odisha's Balasore district for allegedly peddling brown sugar in the area.

The accused was identified as Ruksana Bibi of Sekabad village under Jaleswar Municipality.

As per the direction of the Balasore SP, a police team raided the house of Ruksana and seized a significant quantity of brown sugar. Her parents were also brought to the police station for questioning.

According to reports, Ruksana took over her husband’s narcotics network after he was arrested nearly 20 months ago by Kolkata Police. She had been smuggling the drugs from West Bengal and selling them in the region.

Her house in Sekabad was a hub of suspicious activity, with frequent visits from strangers. Earlier this year, a detailed report about her illegal activities was published on 'Sambad', following which she came under police scanner.

After Ruksana's arrest, the police were questioning her to determine the source of the drugs.

Multiple cases related to drugs are pending against Ruksana and her family at various police stations in Jaleswar and West Bengal.