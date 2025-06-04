Berhampur: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Babita Suna of Mahila Police Station, Berhampur, while she was accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a complainant in connection with a case she was investigating.

According to the anti-corruption agency, ASI Suna had allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for not arresting the complainant and his mother, both of whom were named in a case previously registered at the Mahila Police Station. She had been threatening arrest unless the bribe was paid.

Left with no option, the complainant approached Vigilance officials. Acting on the complaint, Vigilance officers laid a trap and caught ASI Suna red-handed while she was accepting the ₹10,000 bribe. The entire amount was recovered from her possession and seized as evidence.

Simultaneous searches are underway at two locations linked to ASI Suna to investigate any disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, at Berhampur Vigilance Police Station (Case No. 7/2025). Further investigation is ongoing.