Keonjhar: A woman reportedly attempted suicide after learning of her husband's death in an elephant attack at Govindpur village under Banspal block of Odisha's Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Debadhi Barik, a resident of the village, was attacked by a tusker on Saturday night when a herd of seven elephants strayed into the area and began damaging paddy crops. In an attempt to drive the elephants away, villagers confronted the herd. During the chaos, Debadhi was attacked and critically injured by one of the tuskers.

He was immediately rescued and shifted to the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The grief took a devastating turn when his wife, Rukmini Barik, consumed poison upon hearing the news of his death. She was initially taken to Telkoi hospital and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where her condition remains critical.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the village.