Malkangiri: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband after she refused to serve him liquor at Ginipalli village under M.V. 79 police limits of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Pravati Kunj (38). According to reports, her husband Bheema Kunj was a habitual drinker who assaulted her daily under the influence of alcohol.

According to reports, Pravati had invited a few labourers to work on their farmland on Saturday and, following tribal custom, served them country liquor prepared at home—excluding her husband. Enraged, Bheema attacked her at the farmland with a spade and brutally beat her to death.

In a further act of brutality, he allegedly inserted a stick into her private parts.

Villagers, who witnessed the gruesome act, overpowered Bheema and handed him over to the police. Acting on a complaint, M.V. 79 police detained the accused and initiated an investigation.