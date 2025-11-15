Bhadrak: Mandakini Malika, a resident of Paradiha village under Chandabali block received a shock of her life when she came to know she was pregnant barely three months after undergoing a family planning operation at a government hospital in March.

Mandakini, who already had two sons and a daughter, opted for tubectomy and underwent the procedure on March 2 at the Chandbali Community health Centre (CHC) after completing all required tests. The surgery was reportedly performed by an Obstetrician and Gynecologist.

However, in June, Mandakini suspected she might be pregnant and visited the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where her pregnancy was confirmed. On November 1, she delivered a premature baby boy, just eight months after the tubectomy.

Before her delivery, Mandakini had approached the Aradi PHC officer, who assured her of financial assistance as per government provisions. But after the premature birth, the Chandbali CHC officer allegedly refused assistance, citing that no such provision exists for premature delivery.

Mandakini's demands

Mandakini and her family, who are struggling with acute poverty, are now demanding a thorough investigation into the failed family planning operation and action against the doctor responsible. They have also sought accountability from the ASHA and ANM workers involved in the process.

The family has urged authorities to immediately release the financial assistance mandated in such cases. Issuing a 15-day ultimatum, they warned that they will stage a dharna in front of the Aradi Primary Health Centre if their demands are not met.