Boudh: In a tragic incident, a woman was burnt alive while her husband sustained critical injuries in a fire mishap at Purunakatak in Odisha's Boudh district, today.

The deceased was identified as Bishnupriya Meher. She was a school teacher by profession. Her husband, Sribant Meher, is the sarpanch of Banibhusanpur panchayat.

As per reports, the woman accidentally caught fire while she was cooking in the kitchen. Hearing her screams for help, Sribant rushed to rescue her.

Unfortunately, he sustained critical burn injuries while his wife died on the spot.

Sribant was initially rushed to the Purunakatak Community Health Centre and later shifted to the Boudh District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. He was eventually taken to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Police have recovered the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the matter.