Baripada: A woman was caught while she was allegedly kidnapping two toddlers from the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Baripada, in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused woman has been identified as Sandhyarani Mohanta of Totapada village under Rasagobindapur police limits in Mayurbhanj district. She has been detained at Baripada Town Police Station following a complaint lodged against her.

According to reports, Sheikh Kamurudin of Sungadia area under Baripada Ward No.20 had admitted her wife to the DHH for delivery of their third child on Saturday. He along with his two children was sitting on the bed allotted to his pregnant wife.

He found his children were missing from the bed a few minutes after he returned from washroom.

After thorough search at the hospital, he found his children being taken by a woman at the hospital late night and caught her. A complaint was registered at Baripada Police Station.

"I was speaking to someone over phone yesterday night. One of my children was sleeping on the bed and another child was sitting on my lap. At around 11 pm, I went to washroom leaving my two children on the bed. However, I did not find them near the bed upon my return. I asked other patients about my missing children. Sparing no time, I started searching for them at the hospital and found them a woman taking my children with her on a staircase on the 4th floor of the hospital building. I and my relative rescued my children and handed over the woman to the hospital police outpost. Later, I lodged a complaint in this regard with the Baripada Police," said Kamurudin.

Acting on the complaint, Baripada police detained the woman and started investigation into it.