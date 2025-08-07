Bhubaneswar: A woman was critically injured after she was allegedly hacked by a food delivery boy in the Odisha capital here today.

The incident took place in Sampur area of the city in the afternoon. The injured has been identified as Binodini Rath, a nurse at a private hospital.

The food delivery boy allegedly attacked Rath with a sharp weapon following an argument over delay in service, reports said.

The victim sustained grievous injuries on her head, neck, hand and leg. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital.

On being informed, the Bharatpur police reached the spot and detained the food delivery boy for questioning.

Accused Tapan Das alias Mitu, a resident of Nua Sahi in Sampur area, was found to be in an intoxicated condition. The weapon of offence has been seized from the spot, said the police.

“Sub-Inspector Santanu Kumar Behera has been asked to probe the incident and initiate necessary legal action. The victim is yet to lodge a formal complaint in this regard,” said the Commissionerate Police in a statement.