Bhubaneswar: A young woman suffered serious injuries after allegedly being hit by a Mo Bus at Chandrasekharpur area in Bhubaneswar city today. The locals staged a road blockade by stopping all buses on the route.

According to reports, a speeding Mo Bus hit the woman while she was crossing the road near the petrol pump in the morning. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

The report said that the victim sustained deep injuries to her left hand.

The bus reportedly fled from the scene following the incident.

The report said that the bus also hit two others after hitting the woman in the Chandrasekharpur area.

The irate locals reacting to the incident, stopped other Mo Buses travelling on the route demanding intervention of CRUT authorities and strong action against the erring bus driver.

The protestors also demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the victim.

"The Mo Bus hit the woman and fled. Neither the driver stopped the vehicle nor offered support to the victim to take her to hospital for treatment. Mo Bus is undoubtedly a good transport service, but it should minimise its speed limit on busy routes," said one of the protestors.

Till the last report came in, no official in the CRUT reached the spot to convince the mob.