Kujang: In an unfortunate incident, a woman died and five others including a minor girl were injured after a coconut tree fell during Ram Leela play at Balarampur village under Kujang police limits in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

The incident occurred late on Friday night. The deceased woman has been identified as Kuni Das (34), wife of Tutu Das, a resident of Samagol village in Kujang area.

Madhusmita Behera (22), Priyanka Sahoo (9), Lilly Sahoo (18) are among five others from Balarampur village sustained injuries incident.

According to reports, Ram Leela - a performance based on Hindu epic 'Ramayana' - is staged during Chaitra festival at Maa Basulei Peeth at Balarampur village every year. The play started on April 23 and was scheduled to end on April 28. The mishap took place on 3rd night when a coconut tree near the stage suddenly fell on audience during the folk play, killing Kuni Das on the spot.

Following the incident, the play was stopped midway. On receiving information, police reached the site and investigated into the matter.

Local sources said that the incident took place when an artiste playing Hanuman character in the play was trying to tie one coconut tree to another with a rope by the help of a tractor to perform his role.

"There was light wind during Ram Leela and the coconut tree might have collapsed due to weak root caused by insects," said former panchayat samiti president Smriti Ranjan Behera.