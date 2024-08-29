Bhubaneswar: A woman labourer died after she fell off a four-storey under-construction building in Odisha capital here today.

The deceased has been identified as Banita Goud of Salia Sahi slum in the city. The incident took place at Puri Canal Road.

Banita fell off the under-construction building after she slipped her feet while working at the third floor at around 4 pm in the afternoon.

Other labourers rescued Banita and rushed her to Capital Hospital in a critical condition. However, she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.