Balangir: A 37-year-old woman of Mahulapati village in Kantabanji area of Odisha's Balangir died after allegedly being administered a wrong injection by a quack last night.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagabani Puta, wife of Dingar Puta.

According to reports, Bhagabani was taken to an unlicensed practitioner, Ranjit Meher, in nearby Larki village by her husband for treatment. Ranjit administered an injection to Bhagabani, following which she collapsed and lost consciousness on the spot.

Alarmed, the family members rushed her to the Turekela Community health Centre. However, doctors declared her dead at the hospital.

The incident triggered outrage among family members, who lodged a written complaint against the quack at the Turekela police station. Following the incident, Meher has reportedly gone absconding.

Turekela IIC Ramakant Sahu said that an investigation is underway. The syringe used by the quack during the treatment has been secured by the woman’s family and will be examined as part of the probe.