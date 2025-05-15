Bhubaneswar: A young woman died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling from the second floor of an OYO hotel in the Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sonali Mahapatra of Nayagarh district. Her blood-soaked body was recovered from the spot by the Khandagiri police. It remains unclear whether it was an accident, suicide, or murder.

At the time of the incident, Sonali was in the hotel room with her male friend, who is reportedly her fiancé. The two were scheduled to get married next month.

Police have detained the man for questioning and are examining all angles related to the case. While the exact cause of death is yet to be established, investigators are looking into the circumstances leading to the alleged fall and whether any foul play was involved.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.