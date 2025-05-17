Balasore: A woman died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire while plucking flowers in the morning today. The incident was reported from Khantapada area in Odisha's Balasore district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Annapurna Barik of Daradiha village in Bahanaga GP under Khantapada police limits.

According to reports, the woman went outside home to pluck flowers in the morning. She was electrocuted after she touched a plant wrapped with an electric wire.

Report said that the electricity employees had wrapped an electric wire around the plant after completing their work yesterday.

The family of the victim rescued her and rushed her to Khantapada CHC, where she was declared dead.

The deceased's son Ratikant Barik lodged a written complaint at Khantapada police station alleging that his mother died due to negligence by electricity department.