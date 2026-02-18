Karanjia (Mayurbhanj): Displaying remarkable courage, a woman from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district fought off a bear to save her husband’s life.

The incident occurred near Bhalianala village under the Karanjia area on Tuesday afternoon. Lili Soren had gone to a nearby forest along with her husband, Malide Soren, to collect dry leaves when they suddenly encountered a group of bears.

During the encounter, one of the bears attacked Malide, leaving him injured. Seeing her husband in danger, Lili bravely confronted the animal and fought it off using a stick. Her resistance forced the bear to release Malide and retreat into the forest.

Malide, who sustained injuries in the attack, was rushed to the Dharani Dhar Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Locals have praised Lili for her bravery and presence of mind, which helped save her husband’s life.