Bhubaneswar: A woman was found dead inside her house under mysterious circumstances at Rampur slum under Kharavela Nagar police limits in Bhubaneswar, today.

The deceased was identified as Swarnalata Mahanandia, wife of Bapi Nayak.

As per reports, the two were residing in a rented house in the locality after shifting to the capital city, recently. A dispute had ensued between the two, a couple of days ago.

Shockingly, the woman was found dead in the morning. Her husband claimed that she was found hanging and termed it as an incident of suicide.

However, the police, suspecting foul play, have detained him for questioning.

Further probe by the police was underway to ascertain the circumstances under which the woman died.

On the other hand, the family members of the woman alleged that her husband strangled her to death.