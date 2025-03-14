Bhubaneswar: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances on her first wedding anniversary at Chandipada under Balipatna police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The deceased, identified as Swagatika Swain, was the wife of Yashobanta Pradhan.

Police have detained the woman's husband for questioning as her family members alleged that she was murdered.

According to reports, Swagatika and her in-laws celebrated the couple’s first marriage anniversary, last night. However, Swagatika was later found dead. Her in-laws claimed that she died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

However, her parents alleged that she was murdered. On the basis of their complaint, the police detained Yashobanta and initiated an investigation.

Swagatika, a native of Mahal village under Nimapada police limits, had married Yashobanta on March 12 last year. Her family had reportedly given dowry worth around ₹15 lakh. However, after a few months of marriage, her in-laws allegedly started demanding more dowry and subjected her to physical and mental harassment.

At one point, Yashobanta allegedly assaulted Swagatika and sent her back to her parental home. After mediation between both families, she returned to her in-laws’ house.

On the night of her anniversary, Swagatika’s family had also joined the celebrations. After the feast, her father and brother left for their home in Nimapada. However, late at night, neighbours called her brother and informed him about her death.

Upon reaching her in-laws' house, they found Swagatika’s body lying on the floor. Her father immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.