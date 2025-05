Bhubaneswar: A woman was found hanging in a private hostel in Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

The woman reportedly hanged herself with the help of a towel inside the toilet of the private hostel in Malgodown area of the Silver City.

The deceased has been identified as Kalpana Das of Balasore. She was working as a nurse in a private hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, the Malgodown police seized the body and sent it for postmortem before launching a probe into the incident.