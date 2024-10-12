New Delhi: A woman from Odisha was allegedly sexually assaulted and dumped in a semi-conscious state in New Delhi.

The police said news agency PTI on Saturday the 34-year-old woman was initially spotted by a passerby in Sarai Kale Khan area. The police were informed at around 3:30 am on Friday.

The woman was immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The police added the woman left her hometown a year ago and had been staying in Delhi.

A senior police official told the news agency that the victim woman was staying with another woman in Katwaria Sarai. Due tot some disputed the woman was asked to leave in August and stayed on streets for several days, the police officer added.

The victim woman is reportedly a Graduate.

The police officer added the woman’s parents have been informed and she has been kept under observation.

The police official said efforts are underway to identify the accused based on the CCTV footages and other technical surveillance.