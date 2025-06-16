Bhubaneswar: A woman reportedly went missing in Kharasrota river after she was attacked by a crocodile in Odisha’s Kendrapara district today.

The incident took place at Koladhia panchayat under Aul block in Kendrapara in the afternoon.

The crocodile attacked Kajal Mohanty (40) and dragged her away when she ventured into the river for ablution purpose.

Soon, the villagers launched a search in the river to rescue the victim. However, they could not trace her.

It is worth mentioning here that Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district is home to as many as 1,800 saltwater crocodiles.

Crocodiles from the national park often stray into the rivers and attack human beings and cattle in Rajnangar and other areas of Kendrapara.

As per the government data, at least 22 people have lost their lives due to crocodile attacks in Kendrapara district between 2019-20 and 2023-24.