Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a woman and her two minor children drowned in a pond at Panupashi village under Ghatgaon police limits in Odisha's Keonjhar district, today.

The deceased were identified as Kamini Mahakud (35), her 7-year-old son Omprakash Mahakud and 5-year-old daughter Sunita Mahakud.

According to reports, Kamini took her children to the pond near their home for bathing. While she was washing clothes, she noticed her son and daughter struggling in the deep water. In a desperate attempt to save them, Kamini jumped into the pond but tragically drowned alongside her children.

Villagers quickly arrived at the scene upon hearing the news and made efforts to rescue the trio from the waterbody.

They were rushed to the Ghatgaon Community Health Center (CHC), where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the tragic incident.