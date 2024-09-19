Jajpur: A woman went missing after she reportedly jumped into the Kharasrota River at Jajpur Sadar area in Jajpur district in Odisha. The search operation is underway.

The woman has been identified as Mandakini Samal, a resident of Adampur village in Rasulpur Tehsil in the district. She reportedly jumped into the river parking her two-wheeler vehicle, shoes and mobile phone on a bridge at Baruan area.

The incident took place at around 6.30 am today. The fire services personnel launched a search operation in the river. However, it is obscure under which circumstances the woman jumped into the river to end her life, a local said.

A source said that Mandakini Samal, an Anganwadi Supervisor at Rasulpur, had married in the Santara area. However, she was staying separately at a rented house in Jajpur as nothing was fine between the couple in their relationship. She is suspected to have jumped into the river this morning over a family feud.